Snohomish County Council to vote Wednesday on funding for affordable housing project in Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Council may decide Wednesday if an affordable housing project in Lynnwood should get $2.2 million.

The council is expected to vote on a motion that would allocate funding to four affordable housing projects, including the Housing Authority of Snohomish County’s (HASCO) 200th Street Redevelopment project.

Two of the remaining three projects are in Everett and the other one is Arlington.

The meeting will happen 9 a.m. at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in the Robert J. Drewel Building, eighth floor, Jackson Board Room. Those who cannot attend in person can watch it online at zoom.us/j/94846850772. The full agenda can be found here.

The county has an affordable housing and behavioral health fund that is supplied from two sources – a sales tax credit from the state and a 0.1% sales tax the county imposed in 2021.

In June 2024, seven local organizations applied to get a chunk of the fund to acquire, construct and/or rehabilitate affordable housing projects. The county selected four, including HASCO.

HASCO’s project involves redeveloping two existing residential multi-family buildings at 5710 and 5714 200th St. S.W. into one affordable housing complex with gathering spaces and onsite parking.

HASCO Communications Manager Pamela Townsend said that the project is expected to have about 85 units for low-income families who cannot secure housing in “reasonable proximity” to where they work.

“Access to safe, quality, affordable housing is part of HASCO’s vision, and this project will support that,” Townsend said.

A construction start date has yet to be determined.In November 2023, the Lynnwood City Council held a public hearing about HASCO’s request to rezone the project sites from a medium-density multi-family zone to a high-density multi-family zone.

— Story and photos by Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network.