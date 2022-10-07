Snohomish County Councimember Strom Peterson joins Community Transit board of directors

Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson has joined the Community Transit board of sirectors, attending his first meeting Thursday as a newly appointed member.

Peterson replaces outgoing board member Stephanie Wright, who resigned from her county council seat in August to take a job in the county executive’s office. Peterson, who also serves as a Washington State Representative from the 21st Legislative District, was recently appointed to the Snohomish County Council representing District 3, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Woodway and a part of unincorporated Snohomish County.

“I’m pleased to join the Community Transit board and represent the people of Snohomish County during this unprecedented time of growth,” Peterson said. “As a long-time resident and former business owner, I appreciated the importance of a strong transit network to meet the needs of our changing community.”

The Community Transit board is comprised of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities within the transit agency’s service district, as well as a labor representative selected by the agency’s bargaining units.

In addition to Peterson, current board members are:

Board chair: Joe Marine, Mukilteo Mayor

Board vice-chair: Jan Schuette, Arlington city councilmember

Board secretary: Tom Merrill, Snohomish city councilmember

Board member: Kim Daughtry, Lake Stevens city councilmember

Board member: Christine Frizzell, Lynnwood mayor

Board member: Jared Mead, Snohomish County councilmember

Board member: Jon Nehring, Marysville mayor

Board member: Lance Norton, labor representative

Board member: Sid Roberts, Stanwood mayor

Board alternates:

Mike Gallagher, Brier city councilmember

Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mountlake Terrace mayor

Nate Nehring, Snohomish County councilmember

Susan Paine, Edmonds city councilmember

Mason Thompson, Bothell mayor

Community Transit is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County. The agency is building a network of Swift bus rapid transit lines with Swift Blue Line along Highway 99, the Swift Green Line between Canyon Park/Bothell and Boeing/Paine Field, and the Swift Orange Line coming to Mill Creek and Lynnwood in 2024.