Snohomish County Courthouse escapee now in custody, thanks to work of local law enforcement

Thanks to work by Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police, a 36-year-old Snohomish County Courthouse escapee is now in Snohomish County Jail after he was arrested at a Mountlake Terrace home Saturday afternoon.

Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe said that Nicholas J. Salih was arrested at a home in the 21700 block of 51st at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. City of Edmonds police tweeted that Salih was located through the work of Edmonds Police street crimes unit officers partnering with Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace officers.

According to this Q13 Fox post, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office said Salih fled from the courthouse Aug. 1 after he was convicted of first-degree criminal impersonation possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.