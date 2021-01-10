Snohomish County COVID-19 drive-thru testing schedule for week of Jan. 11

The locations and schedules for next week’s drive-thru testing operated by the Snohomish Health District are as follows:

3900 Broadway site in Everett – open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Everett Community College site at 915 N. Broadway – open Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lynnwood Food Bank site at 5320 176th St. S.W. – open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon

Evergreen State Fairgrounds in the front parking lot off of 179th Avenue Southeast in Monroe – open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sultan Elementary School site at 501 Date St. – open Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is by appointment only and registration is now open at www.snohd.org/testing. Those without internet access or needing language assistance can reach the health district’s call center at 425.339.5278. The call center is staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers after hours or on weekends can leave a message, which will be returned on the next business day.

Testing is open to anyone, regardless of symptoms, but remains strongly encouraged for individuals that fit the following criteria: