Snohomish County Elections offering candidate workshops starting April 11

Snohomish County Elections will conduct three candidate workshops beginning April 11 to explain the candidate filing process for those seeking election to one of 175 local offices up in 2023.

A seminar on financial reporting requirements for candidates and campaigns from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission will also be hosted by Snohomish County. Candidate filing begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

“While it is important that we have qualified, capable people filing for and obtaining elected office, understanding the ins and outs of the candidate filing process should not be a barrier,” said County Auditor Garth Fell. “These workshops are designed to provide candidates with the basic information they need to meet the candidate filing requirements and deadlines.”

Snohomish County Elections will present two workshops virtually and one workshop in person. Workshops will be an hour long and will cover topics such as candidate requirements, how to complete the filing process, and how to submit a statement and photo for the local voters’ pamphlet.

Candidate workshops are scheduled for the following dates, times, and locations:

Tuesday, April 11, noon to 1 p.m.

Virtual (see snoco.org/elections for link)

Thursday, April 13, 4 to 5 p.m.

Virtual (see snoco.org/elections for link)

Tuesday, May 2, 6:30. to 7:30 p.m.

Snohomish County campus

Robert. J. Drewel Building, 1st Floor Public Meeting Rm

3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett

To sign up for a virtual event, visit Snohomish County Elections at www.snoco.org/elections. A recording from the virtual workshops will also be posted to the Snohomish County Elections page after the events.

The in-person Public Disclosure Commission Seminar will be Saturday, April 29, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It will be located on Snohomish County campus, at the Robert. J. Drewel Building, 1st Floor Public Meeting Rm, 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett.

Additional information including a complete list of offices up for election, candidate filing fees, and position qualifications is available at www.snoco.org/elections. Contact Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444 or elections@snoco.org with questions.