Snohomish County Elections receives national ‘Independence Award’ for outstanding service and accessibility

Last month, Snohomish County Elections was presented with the 2025 Professional Practices Independence Award by the National Association of Election Officials at its 40th Annual National Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This award recognizes Snohomish County Elections’ outstanding service and commitment to accessibility through its Elections Explained initiative, a comprehensive voter education effort.

The initiative combined community partnerships, targeted marketing and direct voter engagement opportunities to ensure voters had access to clear, reliable election information ahead of the 2024 November General Election.

The initiative’s success was rooted in strong community partnerships with the Snohomish County League of Women Voters, Sno-Isle Libraries and other local community groups. Together, these partnerships supported the planning, moderating and hosting of in-person Q&A events where voters could ask questions and access reliable election information.

To further enhance the initiative’s impact, Snohomish County Elections paired these events with a multi-platform marketing campaign that delivered short, informational content to voters online and in their local communities.

“Our goal was to meet voters where they were, offering opportunities for open dialogue and direct engagement,” said Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell. “Being recognized for this work is truly an honor, and I’m incredibly proud of the work our team put into Elections Explained. This initiative allowed us to connect with voters face-to-face, answer their questions, and explain how elections are run locally. Thanks to Sno-Isle Libraries and the Snohomish County League of Women Voters, we were able to create an environment where voters felt comfortable asking questions.”

The Independence Award is presented annually at Election Center’s National Conference as part of its Professional Practices Program, which highlights excellence in election professionalism. A national committee of professional election administrators selects the award recipients. Election Center, also known as the National Association for Election Officials, is the largest national professional association for election officials in the U.S.

“Libraries are where people come to learn and ask questions, where they walk in curious and leave empowered,” said Susan Hempstead, Sno-Isle Libraries Assistant Director of Strategic Relations. “That’s why we were proud to partner with Snohomish County Elections on Elections Explained, and we congratulate them on their recent award recognizing outstanding service and commitment to Snohomish County voters. By hosting these events at our libraries, we created opportunities for community members to learn more about the voting process. Elections Explained made election information more accessible, reflecting Sno-Isle Libraries’ commitment to supporting experiences that matter to our community.”

The initiative had a measurable impact across Snohomish County. The multi-platform campaign generated over 11 million impressions through more than 200 digital, print, transit, email and radio ad placements. Residents encountered key messages an average of seven to ten times, helping connect voters to trustworthy election information and encouraging participation in the in-person events. The Q&A events drew engaged audiences who asked thoughtful and focused questions.

“We’ve partnered with Snohomish County Elections on many efforts over the years, and Elections Explained is a great example of how that partnership continues to grow,” said Lisa Utter, Snohomish County League of Women Voters President. “Connecting directly with voters in the community and fostering transparent, open dialogue is exactly the kind of outreach we value. Seeing voters walk away from Elections Explained events feeling more informed was deeply rewarding, and we’re proud to support that work.”

In June, Snohomish County Elections was also presented with the Washington Secretary of State’s Accessibility All-Star of the Year Award by Secretary of State Steve Hobbs at the Washington State Elections Conference. The award recognized Snohomish County Elections’ efforts to provide exceptional public service to eligible voters, remove barriers and increase engagement.