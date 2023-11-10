Snohomish County Elections turns over suspicious mail

The Snohomish County Elections Office said Thursday that it received a piece of mail matching the description of suspicious mail received Wednesday in other counties in Washington state.

Upon receipt, the mail piece was quickly isolated and not opened, Snohomish County Auditor Josh Fell said in a news release. Local, state and federal authorities were notified. The mail piece has been turned over to federal law enforcement.

The Washington State Standard reported that vote counting on Wednesday was disrupted in multiple places, including King, Pierce, Skagit and Spokane counties, after workers in election offices found white powder in envelopes. The powder tested positive in Spokane and King County for fentanyl. Crosscut and The Seattle Times have more on these incidents. Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement that, “Any threat to election workers is a threat to the vote itself” and described the episodes as an “attack on democracy.”

Snohomish County Elections continues to process and count ballots for the Nov. 7 General Election. Election results will be certified on Nov. 28, Fell said.