Snohomish County Executive announces closure of county park gates, bathrooms

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers Sunday announced the closure of Snohomish County park gates and bathrooms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Play structures in parks were closed last week.

According to a county announcement, these steps are being taken to better enforce social distancing and ensure all appropriate steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While Snohomish County is closing gates and bathrooms to county parks, the Snohomish Health District continues to encourage people to stay active while maintaining social distancing.

“I have made the decision this afternoon to do a partial shutdown of Snohomish County’s parks,” Somers said. “By Monday morning, parking areas will closed in those parks that have gated parking. Restroom facilities will also be closed. The park areas will remain open to responsible activities like walking, as long as done with appropriate social distancing precautions. Our intent is to reduce the crowds we have seen at some parks, reduce the possible exposure to the public and staff in restroom facilities, and encourage social distancing.”

This decision will be reviewed periodically and lifted when appropriate.