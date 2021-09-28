 Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers unveils his $1.2 billion proposed budget for 2022

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Tuesday submitted his proposed 2022 budget to the Snohomish County Council. The proposed $1.2 billion budget includes over $56 million dollars in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by Congress.

“Once a year, we have an opportunity to present our vision for the future in the form of our proposed budget,” Somers said. “For 2022, we are focused on improving public safety, advancing social justice, protecting our environment, supporting community health, and strengthening our economy.”

A few highlights of Somers’ 2022 budget proposal:

Fully fund a body camera program for sheriff’s deputies and park rangers.

Begin the process of replacing the sheriff’s office south precinct.

Expand the number of detectives to address crimes against children and domestic violence.

Hire more designated crisis responders.

Add three crime prevention officers, one per precinct.

Invest almost $12 million to reduce the law and justice system backlog.

Fund a “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign.

Increase anti-bias training for county employees.

Add a diversity, equity, inclusion staff person in human resources to lead efforts to recruit, hire, retain, and support employees from historically marginalized communities.

Set up a Carnegie Employment Support Services Program to improve access to jobs.

Provide support for Lynnwood’s new substance abuse treatment facility.

Spend $10 million for creating long-term shelter and housing options in Everett, and North, South and East County.

Invest in Snohomish County’s Paine Field Airport.

Continue improving solid waste and county roads.

Additional funds for the Food and Farming Center at McCollum Park to help farmers.

Expand the 5G farms model to create a new “Innovation for Advanced Manufacturing” project.

Invest $5 million to expand broadband access.

Launch a “Grow SnoCo” campaign to attract businesses, investors and visitors, helping create jobs.

Assistance for micro and small businesses.

Accelerate the “Take Flight Snohomish County” program, providing a one-stop resource for aerospace training programs.

Spend approximately $36 million for a wide range of projects within the county’s environmental stewardship strategy, including fish passages, land conservation, habitat restoration, forest health, and climate change action plan.

“We are fortunate to live in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, with abundant natural resources and a great quality of life,” said Somers. “We must make strategic investments today to ensure future generations are able to enjoy this incredible place we call home.”

The Snohomish County Council will now take up the 2022 budget process.

You can watch Executive Somers’ budget address here and read the budget address here. You can find the entire proposed budget here.