Snohomish County Habitat for Humanity reschedules April 24 breakfast fundraiser for October

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has put a chilling effect on a local non-profit organization and its ability to help Snohomish County low-income individuals and families become homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County has postponed its 4th annual “Raise the Roof” Breakfast Fundraiser that had been set for April 24 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. The new date for the fundraiser is Oct. 16.

The organization had hoped to raise $30,000 from the event. The funds were to be used to help build Twin Creeks Village, a planned 24-home development in Everett.

Any tickets purchased for the April 24 breakfast will be honored in October. Ticket purchasers can also seek a refund or convert the payment for the ticket into a donation.

The local branch of Habitat for Humanity postponed the breakfast fundraiser “due to the increasing amount of cases and the continued risk of the coronavirus,” stated the group’s webpage.

The postponement comes after the branch has temporarily closed its three stores, including one at 16929 Highway 99 in Lynnwood. The stores were closed to sales and donation pickups and drop-offs on March 24. Store closures are costing Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County approximately $25,000 a week in revenue.