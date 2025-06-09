Snohomish County Health Department Director Dennis Worsham appointed as state’s new Secretary of Health

Snohomish County Health Department Director Dennis Worsham has been appointed Washington’s new Secretary of Health by Governor Bob Ferguson. He will begin his new role July 7, bringing more than 30 years of public health leadership and experience to the state’s top health position.

“As Washington’s Secretary of Health, I am honored to serve and deeply committed to upholding and strengthening a public health system that is not only resilient, but also more just,” Worsham said. “It is critical that we continue to build a system that earns the trust of communities and strives for every person to have equitable access to the care and resources they need to thrive. Public health is not just about addressing illness and injury—it’s about preventing them. It’s about preparing for the unexpected, addressing root causes of health inequities, and investing in systems that protect people before a crisis begins. We must ensure health and wellbeing is not a privilege but a shared foundation for all.”

Worsham began his public health career in Snohomish County in the 1990s, working as a health educator and disease intervention specialist at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. He later served as manager of the HIV/STD/Hepatitis Program. In January 2023, he became the first director of the newly formed Snohomish County Health Department, following the integration of the former Snohomish Health District into the county government.

Throughout his career, Worsham has championed policies and programs that protect public health and address the systemic inequities that contribute to preventable illness and early death. His leadership experience spans both local and state levels, including roles as Deputy Secretary for Health at the Washington State Department of Health and Interim Director of Public Health of Seattle & King County during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Public Health – Seattle & King County, he also served in various leadership positions, including Deputy Director, Chief of Policy, Community Partnerships and Communications, Regional Health Officer and TB Control Program Manager.

The Snohomish County Health Department protects and promotes community health by tracking infectious diseases, offering immunizations, ensuring food and water safety, and providing public education on a wide range of health issues. Under Worsham’s leadership, the department has strengthened its programs and capacity in key areas:

– Launching the Health on Wheels van to provide services directly to underserved communities.

– Reopening a clinic for testing and treating sexually transmitted infections.

– Beginning renovations to the department’s Everett headquarters, including new clinical space.

– Modernizing the county’s health code.

– Making data more accessible for disease tracking and public communication.

– Increasing funding sources to better serve Snohomish County communities.

– Developing a community-informed strategic plan to guide public health work for years to come.

“I want to congratulate Health Department Director Dennis Worsham, [and] I am deeply grateful for Dennis’ skill, compassion and commitment during his time as Director of the Snohomish County Health Department,” said County Executive Dave Somers in a press release. “Dennis has never wavered in his support of local public health and the talented team that works to keep our county healthy. From his early career in health education at the Snohomish Health District in the 1990s to his excellent leadership as Department Director since January 2023, Dennis’ dedication to making our communities healthier, safer, more resilient, and more inclusive has been invaluable.

“It’s been a privilege to celebrate alongside Dennis and his team as they opened a new STI clinic, launched mobile health services, and grew the Health Department after decades of chronic underfunding of local public health,” Somers continued. “I believe he was the right leader at the right time. While we will miss Dennis, I know he will continue to advance public health for all communities in Washington as Secretary of Health. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Worsham, who was raised in Eastern Washington, brings a unique perspective shaped by his experience in both rural and urban public health systems. The state Department of Health says his appointment reflects a strong commitment to bridging regional divides, strengthening Washington’s public health infrastructure, and ensuring equitable access to services across all communities.

On Monday, Worsham expressed gratitude to Snohomish County Health Department staff in an internal message:

“Together, we’ve navigated challenges, built solutions and strengthened the foundation of health justice in Snohomish County,” he wrote to the Snohomish County Health Department staff. “Your passion and resilience have shaped my leadership, and I carry forward these lessons with profound respect and appreciation.”

Worsham’s last day as Snohomish County Health Director will be July 3. Over the coming weeks, the county will begin the recruitment process for a new director.