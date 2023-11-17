Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program open for applications

The 2024 Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is open for applications. This program was started in 2009 to fund and promote historic preservation projects across Snohomish County to educate residents and enhance access to history.

The 2024 grant program will provide a total of $75,000 in financial aid through individual grants up to $15,000, according to a news release.

Applications can be submitted for any of four categories: Public Programming, Capital Improvements & Equipment, Collections Management, and Professional Development. Snohomish County-based nonprofit cultural organizations and government entities and agencies that provide heritage services to the public are eligible to apply.

All proposed projects must have a clear heritage focus that relates to an aspect of Snohomish County history. Past grants have been used to renovate historical buildings (such as the Floyd Norgaard Center in Stanwood), create museum exhibits, digitize historical records, and develop educational tools.

The program is funded with a portion of document recording fees collected by the Snohomish County Auditor. All applications must be complete and submitted for review by January 17, 2024.

“Snohomish County Historic Preservation grants help to promote and preserve Snohomish County history, as well as provide historic educational opportunities,” said Gretchen Kaehler, Snohomish County Archaeologist and Cultural Resources Coordinator. “Without these grants administered by the Snohomish County Historic Commission, some of the smaller, but locally significant projects could not be completed.”

For example, in 2019, the City of Sultan received a grant from the Snohomish County Historic Commission for more than $9,000 to restore a statue of Chief Sultan, the city’s namesake. The sawdust and resin statue is iconic and is viewed by over 10,000 people annually during the salmon return celebration.

The statue was in poor shape prior to 2019, and in danger of deteriorating completely. Grant funding helped restore the statue and move it to the current location in River Park where it continues to delight locals and visitors while honoring the legacy of the first inhabitants of Snohomish County. See more past grant winners here.

For more information or to apply, visit the website or contact Gretchen Kaehler at Gretchen.kaehler@co.snohomish.wa.us.