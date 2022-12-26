Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission grant program open for applications

The 2023 Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is now open for applications. The program was started in 2009 with the purpose of funding and promoting historic preservation projects across the county to educate residents on the past.

Applications can be submitted for any of four categories:

Public Programming

Capital Improvements & Equipment

Collections Management

Professional Development.

Eligible applicants include Snohomish County based nonprofit cultural organizations and public agencies that provide heritage services to the public. All proposed projects must have a clear heritage focus that relates to an aspect of Snohomish County history. Past grants have been used to renovate historical buildings, create museum exhibits, digitize historical records and develop educational tools. All applications must be complete and submitted for review by Jan. 16, 2023.

For more information or to apply, visit the website: www.snocohistoric.com or contact Gretchen Kaehler at Gretchen.kaehler@co.snohomish.wa.us.