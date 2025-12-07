Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission grants open for applications 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The 2026 Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grants Program is open for applications. Snohomish County-based nonprofit cultural organizations, government entities, and agencies that provide heritage services to the public are eligible to apply. The 2026 grant program will provide a total of $75,000 in financial aid through individual grants of up to $15,000 each, the commission said in a news release.

Applications can be submitted for any of four categories: Public Programming, Capital Improvements & Equipment, Collections Management and Professional Development. All proposed projects must have a clear heritage focus that relates to an aspect of Snohomish County history. All applications must be complete and submitted for review by 5 p.m. Jan. 20, 2026.

In 2025, the Sauk-Suiattle Tribe received a grant from the Snohomish County Historic Commission for $12,000 for supplies and regalia for a native dance group to participate in the 2025 Sauk Suiattle Annual Celebration of Generations Pow Wow. The grant enabled a group of young native dancers to be part of the celebration. As one of the historic commissioners put it, “Indian history is also history.”

Other past grants have been used to renovate historical buildings (such as the Gehl Home in Marysville), create museum exhibits, digitize historical newspapers, and develop educational tools. See more past grant winners here.

The program is funded with a portion of recording fees collected by the Snohomish County Auditor for the purposes of historical preservation and programs as authorized by RCW 36.22. This program was started in 2009 to fund and promote historic preservation projects across Snohomish County to educate residents and enhance access to history.

For more information or to apply, visit the website or contact Gretchen Kaehler at Gretchen.kaehler@co.snohomish.wa.us .