Snohomish County hosts free Earth Week Recycling Event and Climate Resiliency Showcase on April 27

Snohomish County Office of Energy & Sustainability announced Monday it will be hosting a free Earth Week Recycling Event and Climate Resiliency Showcase Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until capacity is reached.

This community-driven initiative, held at the Evergreen State Fair Park’s west (red) parking lot (14405 179th Avenue Southeast in Monroe) aims to provide residents with an opportunity to recycle hard-to-recycle items for free and learn about programs and initiatives focused on improving climate resiliency across Snohomish County government and beyond.

Residents are encouraged to bring their hard-to-recycle items to the event for proper disposal or recycling. Accepted items include Styrofoam (clean and free from all tape and labels), fluorescent lightbulbs (limit 10 tubes per person), household batteries (dry cell, rechargeable, lithium), electronics (computers, TVs, cell phones, cords etc.), metal (scrap metal, appliances), and clean unmounted passenger and pickup truck tires.

A full list of items accepted is on the event webpage.

In addition to recycling services, attendees can explore educational booths set up by various county departments and organizations, including the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, Public Works, Snohomish County Health Department, WSU Extension, and more. Attendees can engage with experts and learn more about climate resiliency efforts.

For more information about the Earth Week Recycling Event and Climate Resiliency Showcase, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/earthday.