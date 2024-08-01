Snohomish County invites community members to complete wildfire readiness survey

The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management has launched a first-ever survey to determine just how ready area residents and businesses are to safely live with rising wildfire risks.

Results of the online survey will provide a snapshot of the area’s level of preparedness and help to shape a countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan, Director of Emergency Management Lucia Schmit said in a Thursday news release.

“Managing wildfire risk is not something any one organization or individual can do alone,” Schmit said. “Wildfires don’t care about property lines or who owns what: they burn whatever fuel they encounter. Only by working together can we deny fires the fuel they seek and better protect our communities. We need your input to do that.”

The survey will remain open into November here.

“The ecology of our Pacific Northwest forests has been an area of study and passion for me,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “The wild areas of Snohomish County are part of what makes this such a remarkable place to live, but we cannot ignore the growing risk of wildfire where our communities and forests meet. I hope people will take time to fill out this survey so we as a county can better understand and prepare for that risk.”

A team at emergency management is now engaged in a two-year planning effort to comprehensively examine wildfire protection needs and strategies across the community. Key partners include area firefighters, state and federal agencies, local tribes, nonprofits, residents and landowners.

The survey is among the first public-facing pieces of the project. The work already has determined that roughly 130,000 people – more than 15% of the county’s population – live in the wildland urban interface, the places where houses, farms and businesses stand amid the trees.

While protection challenges are believed greatest in those areas, wildfires can affect everyone. The 2022 Bolt Creek Fire, for example, scorched more than 14,700 acres across east King and Snohomish counties, forcing multiple safety closures that blocked U.S. 2. During the fire’s six-week run, smoke repeatedly degraded air quality to dangerous levels across much of the community.

The wildland fire season in Snohomish County historically has stretched from early July through the rains of fall. Warmer, drier weather in recent years has brought change in fire frequency and intensity.

The Community Wildfire Protection Plan aims to prioritize wildfire risk-reduction efforts, build fire-adapted communities and improve wildfire response. Among other things, the survey will:

– Evaluate each community’s level of wildfire preparedness, including prevention efforts.

– Gauge residents’ familiarity and knowledge of evacuation routes and alternatives.

– Identify the level of support needed to help everyone get out safely during wildfire, regardless of mobility or medical challenges.

– Assess insurance coverage among residents.

– Find options to better support wildfire risk-reduction strategies such as community chipping programs.

– Prepare for the transportation of livestock during wildfires.

Learn more about the Community Wildfire Protection Plan project here.