Snohomish County launches COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard

Snohomish County has launched a COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard that allows users to learn more about the county’s pandemic recovery programming. Information includes investment areas, impacts and the geography and demographics of those the county serves. The recovery dashboard was initially built in partnership with Microsoft and has since been expanded and maintained by Snohomish County.

“We’re using federal pandemic recovery dollars to make generational investments in needed resources for communities across our county, from affordable and accessible behavioral health services, to high-quality child care, to jobs programs that support workers and employers,” said County Executive Dave Somers. “We’re committed to accessibility and transparency so residents, businesses, and workers can understand what programs we are launching and the impacts they are having. This COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard is vital for increasing public trust and engagement, and I encourage residents across the county to explore this tool.”

While the vast majority of programs included are funded by the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation, two additional programs are included that were funded by other federal sources: Rent & Utility Assistance and the Relief, Recovery, & Resiliency Grants.

There are two components of the dashboard:

The home page where users can learn about budget, expenditures, and notable data including overall outcomes of ARPA investment areas. Project detail pages where users can learn more about a specific ARPA program, including impacts, demographics, and geographic distribution.

Anyone interested can explore the dashboard here.

To navigate to a detail page, select a project under “Programs” and then click “View Program.” To navigate back to the home page, click the back button in the top left corner of a detail page.

The Recovery Dashboard is updated through March 31, 2023, and it does not currently represent the entirety of ARPA programming. This dashboard will be updated quarterly, and a maximum of five new projects will be added each quarter.