Snohomish County launching final phase of 2020 census preparations

Snohomish County’s Complete Count Committee has announced the final phase of actions in preparation for the 2020 United States Census, which includes trainings, locations for assistance completing the survey, and other details.

Starting March 12-20, 2020, every household in Snohomish County will receive a letter from the U.S. Census Bureau, inviting them to fill out their form online or by phone. Unlike prior paper surveys, the Census Bureau will use online responses as its primary method to gather information in the 2020 Census. Reminder letters will be sent out between March 16 and April 4.

Households that don’t complete the online survey by April 8 will receive a letter from the Census Bureau that includes a paper census survey. Households that do not submit any 2020 Census form will get an in-person visit from a Census Bureau worker between May and July 2020.

“As one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States, there is a lot at stake for Snohomish County in this census,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “To ensure every person residing in our county is counted, we have been working diligently since 2019, coordinating with partners from across the county, to ensure our community members have the resources and information they need to participate in the 2020 Census.”

“We are committed to helping our communities achieve a complete count this decennial census,” said Lois Langer Thompson, Executive Director of Sno-Isle Libraries. “Our public libraries can help everyone build a civic life where you can register to vote, get a library card, and participate in the census.”

Over the next several weeks, the committee members will be hosting Census 101 events throughout the county, in English and in Spanish, to provide the community with information on what to expect, as well as Census Day Parties to provide questionnaire assistance to the public. These opportunities will be critical for ensuring residents within the county have access to technology and knowledgeable help. A list of current events has been attached below.

The population of the United Stated is counted through the U.S. Census, which takes place once every 10 years. An accurate count will ensure Snohomish County receives its fair share of federal resources and political representation in the U.S. Congress. Significant funding is at stake for federal programs that Snohomish County families and communities rely on, including Head Start, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), transportation, Medicare and Medicaid. It is estimated that for each person that is counted, Snohomish County will gain $2,000 per person per year in federal and/or state funding.

For more information and details on all events countywide, please visit the County’s 2020 Census website for more information and details on all events countywide: www.SnohomishCountyWA.gov/2020 .

A full list of trainings, events, permanent assistance locations and Census Day Parties/Questionnaire Assistance events is available at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5477/Calendar-of-Events.

Sno-Isle Libraries, key partner of Snohomish County’s Complete Count Committee, is also scheduling numerous 2020 Census events, including census job information and recruiting, and library events with civic partners that explain the importance of accurate census numbers. Go to www.sno-isle.org/census to see a list of all upcoming census events. Starting March 12, every Sno-Isle Libraries location will have computers available for communities to fill out their census form, regardless of whether they have library cards.