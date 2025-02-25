Snohomish County League of Women Voters honors Wippel, Dunn with Democracy in Action awards

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County celebrated the League’s 105th birthday on Feb. 22 and presented its 2025 Democracy in Action Award to Teresa Wippel, CEO and founder of My Neighborhood News Network, and Megan Dunn, Snohomish County Councilmember for District 2. The award recognizes outstanding achievement or long-term commitment to enhancing democracy in Snohomish County.

Dunn was honored for her 20-year history of working to improve lives for working families and communities through thoughtful policy change. She has been a champion of ensuring access to clean air, fresh water, healthy agricultural land and preserving urban tree canopy and legacy forests.

Wippel was recognized for her work to sustain and expand local independent news for South Snohomish County. She is passionately committed to informing residents through timely reporting that both informs and encourages comment and discussion.

In accepting the award, Dunn said, “It’s truly been my honor to serve and to work with so many organizations and volunteers who care deeply about Snohomish County.”

In delivering the keynote speech for the event, Wippel told the celebrants: “We must combat mis- and dis-information. Sustaining our professional journalists and local reporting is critical to preserving and defending our democracy.”

More than 50 members and guests attended the annual event.

In its news release announcing the award, the league noted that from our nation’s founding until 1920, women were unable to be active participants in our democracy in most states. In 1919, National American Woman Suffrage Association President Carrie Chapman Catt called for an organization to “finish the fight” and secure the right to vote. The League of Women Voters was formally founded the following year, six months before ratification of the 19th Amendment.