Snohomish County League of Women Voters hosting series on dwindling tree canopy

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 9, the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County Natural Resources team is hosting Evergreen Tuesdays, a two-part virtual series discussing solutions to the region’s dwindling tree canopy.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7-8 p.m., Ben Thompson, of Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Urban Forestry, will describe the Evergreen Community Act. On the following Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 7-8 p.m., Lisa Dulude , Snohomish County Manager of the Office of Energy and Sustainability, will detail a model program: The Healthy Forest Initiative.

Register for one or both nights through a single ticket at Eventbrite. Recordings will be available on the League’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit lwvsnoho.org/natural_resources.