Snohomish County League of Women Voters sets candidate forums for general election

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) has planned a candidate forum series for the November general election. The league is continuing its partnership with Sultan School DistrictTurkPride.tv and will live-stream all forums. Each live stream can be accessed on the LWVSC YouTube channel at the times listed below. Recordings will be available for later viewing or listening.

City and county offices, school board directors, hospital commissioners and judgeships are among the races on the ballot. Here are the local races included in the planned forum schedule:

Monday, Sept. 18

7:30 p.m.: Edmonds School District, Director Dist. 1

Monday, Sept. 25

6:45 p.m.: Brier City Council Position 5 and At-Large

7:30 p.m.: Hospital District Commissioner Positions 1 and 4

Wednesday, Oct. 4

6:15 p.m.: Lynnwood City Council Positions 4, 5 and 7

Wednesday, Oct. 11

6 p.m.: Snohomish County Assessor

6:45 p.m.: Snohomish County Superior Court Judge, Position 16

7:30 p.m.: Snohomish County Sheriff

League forums are designed to inform voters of each candidate’s key positions and experience. These forums are nonpartisan, meaning they do not endorse or oppose candidates or parties. All candidates for each contested race are invited to participate.

This planned schedule may change as the league reaches out to candidates. Many races not included in this series were covered during the primary election. Voters can easily access all recorded forums from the LWVSC website: lwvsnoho.org.

The league encourages voters to explore additional information about all candidates. Vote411.org, sponsored by the league, is a good source of information. The Snohomish County Voter Pamphlet will be mailed starting Oct. 18. Ballots will be mailed starting Oct. 19 and Election Day is Nov. 7.