Snohomish County mass vaccination sites closing down

Mass vaccination sites in Snohomish County are closing after six months and more than 318,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered.

In making the announcement Thursday, the Snohomish Health District notes that while “vaccination against COVID-19 remains vital,” vaccine supply has stabilized, demand is down and other providers such as clinics or pharmacies are in a position to keep up with the need. A list of resources to help find COVID vaccine is included below.

All but one of the mass vaccination sites operated by the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce have been demobilized as of June 30.

The remaining site at Ash Way Park & Ride in Lynnwood is finishing second doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during the month of July. After July 10, that site will be second-dose only and is scheduled to close by the start of August.

The first mass vaccination site opened Jan. 6, 2021. By April 21, seven mass vaccination sites were set up around Snohomish County: Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, Arlington Airport, Ash Way Park & Ride in Lynnwood, Boeing Everett Activity Center, Boom City in Tulalip, Edmonds College and Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe.

By the beginning of May, demand for COVID vaccine was decreasing. The mass vaccination sites have been gradually winding down as the availability of vaccine from other providers has improved. About 409,000 people in Snohomish County are fully vaccinated and 850,681 total doses have been administered by all providers in the county.

The vaccine taskforce has been a collaboration among public health, emergency management, law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, human services, transit, public works, and other partners throughout Snohomish County.

Along with the vaccination sites, mobile teams with the taskforce also have provided community-based clinics and visits to homebound individuals. The Snohomish Health District is taking over coordination of the remaining community-based clinics. Meanwhile, the demand for homebound vaccinations has decreased and the taskforce is no longer providing home visits for COVID vaccination. Pharmacies or other providers may offer homebound vaccination.

Options to find COVID-19 vaccine near you include: