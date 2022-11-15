Snohomish County mayors sign letter urging state lawmakers to address public safety concerns

Thank you for taking the time to meet with us recently and to learn more about our new coalition, Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety. Our coalition currently includes a bipartisan group of 15 Snohomish County mayors and we are in the process of adding private sector leaders to join us in finding solutions to our public safety challenges.

Our constituents consistently say public safety is their top priority. While we have taken many steps locally and will continue to pursue local initiatives to enhance public safety, we are also looking to your leadership in the Legislature to help us address local residents’ concerns.

As we underscored in our conversation, we are hopeful that we can collaborate on legislation for the 2023 session that will address two specific issues — the Blake decision and the new police pursuit law. We share the concerns outlined in a recent letter to lawmakers by our fellow mayors in South King County, and would like to reiterate our specific policy requests for the 2023 session.

Regarding the Blake decision and drug possession: