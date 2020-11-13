Snohomish County offering personal protective equipment to small businesses

As cases of COVID-19 rise across the region, Snohomish County on Thursday announced the launch of a program that will provide small businesses with face masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment.

The county said it is launching its Safe Start Kits program during the fall holiday season to help small businesses stay safe. The Safe Start Kits program will assemble and distribute 2,500 boxes of PPE and 300 hand sanitizer stands to Snohomish County small businesses (having approximately 20 or fewer employees) to help them safely stay open and their customers healthy during the holiday season.

Snohomish County will coordinate events across the county with approximately 15 partners on Nov. 17, followed up by distribution events and on-demand distribution around the county. The program will wrap up in mid-December.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “By making sure we equip local businesses for maximum safety during the holiday season, we strengthen our ability to fight COVID-19 and its negative impacts on our economy. I’m proud of the efforts of our business community to keep people employed and safe during these tough times.”

Each box of PPE will include:

1 infrared thermometer

50 cloth face masks (reusable)

150 disposable masks

2 (32 oz/1,000 ml) bottles of hand sanitizer with spray nozzles

100 pairs disposable gloves

One 2-page insert with health information and links to translations

