Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board needs to fill three vacancies

There are currently three vacancies on the Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board: One “at-large” or county-wide position, one for District 1 (Marysville, Arlington, Stanwood, Granite Falls, Darrington and unincorporated North Snohomish County) and one for District 3 (Edmonds, Lynnwood, Woodway).

Applications will be reviewed Feb. 10, 2025. Visit the Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board webpage for more information.

How to apply

Review the information on the webpage and consider attending a parks advisory board meeting. To apply, go to the Snohomish County Boards and Commissions webpage, and click the “Current Boards and Commissions” link. Once there, follow the instructions to apply and submit your application.

General description of board duties

SCC 2.16.030 established the Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board to assist the director of the Division of Parks and Recreation in reviewing and recommending policies related to parks and recreation facilities and operations. Board members also participate at parks events and assist in the promotion of parks facilities, events and programs.

The board is composed of 11 members. Five members represent and are appointed from each of the county council districts and shall reside in those districts. Six members serve at-large and may reside anywhere in the county. Board members represent a broad range of interest and can serve for up to three four-year terms.

Qualifications and restrictions

Criteria used to evaluate potential nomination for the parks advisory board positions include:

– Community experience

– Working with or having membership in one or more community-based non-profit groups

– Experience with a public agency operating public parks

– Participation in Snohomish County Parks including the Evergreen State Fair Park

– History of volunteerism

– Experience in marketing and promotion of parks

– Extra skills that can be applied to assisting parks

Nominees are recommended by the county executive and confirmed by the county council pursuant to SCC 2.03.040. Contact 425-388-6602 for more information.