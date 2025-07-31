Snohomish County Parks awarded more than $1.6 million for park improvements 

The Snohomish County Parks and Recreation Division has recently been awarded more than $1.6 million in grant funding to support major upgrades at several popular parks across the county.

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) awarded a $500,000 Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account (ALEA) Grant to fund the Flowing Lake Dock and Waterfront Access Project . This project in Snohomish will replace an aged floating dock; create opportunities for accessible kayaking, fishing and swimming; and create an educational and accessible waterfront experience.

“We’re incredibly grateful for RCO’s ongoing investment in public access and outdoor recreation in Snohomish County,” Parks Director Sharon Walker said in a news release announcing the grant awards. “These park improvements will lead to safer, more inclusive waterfront and park spaces, and helps our local dollars go further.”

Snohomish County Parks and Recreation was also awarded a $681,175 Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program – Local Parks Category (WWRP-LP) Grant for a potential acquisition to expand Martha Lake Park. This grant, also provided by RCO, will help achieve the goals of the Martha Lake Park Improvement Project at the east entrance, updating access to the park and providing additional parking capacity.

Additional funding was awarded through the Healthy Kids Initiative Grant from Play and Park Structures, which will provide matching funds for new playgrounds at both Martha Lake Airport Park and Paine Field Community Park . Each park project had initially planned for $250,000 worth of playground equipment. With the grant, those budgets for equipment have effectively doubled to $500,000 each, allowing for more dynamic and inclusive play areas. For both playground design projects, the Parks Division is asking the public to provide feedback on the park designs through online surveys in August.

“These grants allow us to dream bigger — and then deliver those dreams to our community,” Walker said. “We can’t wait for our park visitors to see what’s coming next.”