Snohomish County Parks survey aimed at determining long-range planning for parks and services

Residents are invited to take the recently launched Snohomish County Parks Visioning Survey, which will collect feedback about park facilities and programs, user priorities and tvalues, as well as barriers that might be keeping people from visiting the parks.

Community input will help the division decide where to focus their efforts and public resources. The survey has been translated into 11 languages and will be open through May 20, 2021.

The county has 121 parks, 12,000 acres of open space and hundreds of miles of trails that serve a growing population.

“Snohomish County leaders understand how important parks, open spaces, regional trails, recreational facilities and conservation properties are to the people of our region,” said Tom Teigen, Director of Snohomish County’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We respect and rely on input from the public as we plan for the next six years of investment in parks. Please take a few minutes to share your vision with us for county parks, trails, playgrounds, shorelines and open spaces. We value your time, input and support for your parks.”