Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office declines to file charges in Lynnwood Jail death

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to file charges in the death of Tirhas Tesfatsion, a Lynnwood woman whom police say died by suicide in the Lynnwood Jail earlier this year.
On July 12, Tesfatsion, 47, was booked into the jail for investigation of driving under the influence. Approximately 36 hours later, police found her unresponsive in the bathroom portion of the jail. Her death was ruled a suicide by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.
An outside investigation was conducted by the Kirkland Police Department, which revealed that custody officers did not check on Tesfatsion during the three hours prior to her death, violating the department’s policy to check on inmates every 60 minutes.
At about 2 p.m. July 13, Tesfatsion tied her jail uniform around her neck while sitting in her cell, according to video surveillance footage. She searched her jail cell for a place to attach the other end of the uniform. Footage then showed her take a plastic chair into the shower portion of the jail. In their report, Kirkland police said it was difficult to see the uniform tied around Tesfatsion’s neck because she was wrapped in a blanket.
About an hour later, custody officers entered the cell to administer Tesfatsion’s medication and found her unresponsive in the shower. It took emergency responders about four minutes to get to the scene, where they began chest compressions and used a defibrillator, the report said.
During her booking, Tesfatsion told Lynnwood police she had never attempted suicide but said she had mental health issues, including depression, and that she was taking antidepressants.
Following her death, the Lynnwood Police Department requested an investigation from an outside agency. The Washington State Attorney General’s Office also declined a request from the Lynnwood City Council to investigate the death.
–By Cody Sexton
