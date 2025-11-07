Snohomish County provides funds to family resource centers, food banks

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Snohomish County said it is making temporary funds available to support food access for county residents. According to a news release, the money is being provided through existing partnerships with family resource centers and through the Food Coalition, which supports food banks throughout the county.

Tens of thousands of Snohomish County residents rely on federal food assistance. Several federal programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are paused as of Nov. 1 until action is taken by the U.S. government to resume funding and operations.

The County said it has identified an initial $300,000 to support food needs during this time. Of that total, $200,000 is being divided evenly among 10 family resource centers located around the county. The funds are to help individuals and families who rely on SNAP and have experienced an interruption in their benefits. Half of that is dedicated to older adults who are at least 55 years of age. Another $100,000 is being directed to the Food Coalition, which has seen a surge in demand at food bank locations.

“The Family Resource Centers and Food Coalition are working tirelessly to help the more than 77,000 people in our county who depend on SNAP, in addition to the people who relied on food banks before the shutdown,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “Local government cannot come close to fully bridging the gap left by a lack of funding during the federal government’s stalemate. However, we are committed to doing what we can to meet basic needs of our residents. If you are able to donate and help your neighbors, I urge you to do so.”

“Our Family Resource Centers are a critical lifeline to families facing food insecurity as SNAP benefits are cut,” said Third District Councilmember Strom Peterson. “This funding is an investment in our kids and in our communities.”

“All Snohomish County residents should have access to food, and these funds will help local organizations that are striving to meet the increased demand for resources,” said 4th District Councilmember Jared Mead. “I encourage those who need help to connect with their local resource center or food bank. I also hope those who are able to contribute to their food bank or family resource center will consider doing so.”

More information and resources can be found here.