Snohomish County provides third round of small business relief grants; deadline to apply Feb. 2

Small businesses in the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are being proritized for the third round of relief grants announced by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

The Small Business Relief, Recovery, and Resiliency (R3) Grant Program is a key part of the relief and recovery action Snohomish County is taking to help businesses impacted by the pandemic, and is funded by the federal CARES Act. Businesses that previously applied to the R3 program in 2020 but have not yet received an award will automatically be considered in this round and do not need to reapply.

Applications close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Eligible R3 applications will be prioritized for those in the restaurant/dining, retail, hospitality, arts and entertainment, and other service sector businesses