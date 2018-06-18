Snohomish County Public Works ADA Advisory Committee seeks two new members

The Americans with Disability Act (ADA) Public Right-of-Way Citizen Advisory Committee for Snohomish County Public Works provides feedback and recommendations to the county on the ADA compliance of pedestrian facilities in the public right-of-way. County leaders are seeking candidate letters of interest for two open positions on the committee by June 23.

“This committee is vital in helping us to identify the pedestrian infrastructure needs of all residents,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Steve Thomsen said. “Volunteers must have an interest in ensuring equal access to pedestrian facilities is afforded to all residents.”

The county is also working on an ADA transition plan to upgrade existing pedestrian facilities which the committee is helping to complete.

The committee is comprised of eight positions that are non-paid, with a two-year term. The group meets for up to two hours, at least four times a year, at the county’s downtown Everett campus with Public Works staff. Accommodations will be made for members with disabilities.

A volunteer must be a Snohomish County resident and should have a basic understanding of the history and requirements of the ADA. Those who are selected must submit to a criminal background check before being officially appointed to serve. The two new committee members will be chosen by the county engineer and current committee members.

Perspective committee volunteers should submit a letter of interest that includes their name, address, and contact information along with the preferred method of contact or communication. Include a brief summary of the qualifications of the individual or an explanation of how the individual would bring value to the committee.

Submissions can be sent to:

Pam McCurdy

Snohomish County Public Works Department

3000 Rockefeller Ave, M/S 607

Everett, WA 98201

If an alternative format is needed, contact Pam McCurdy by phone at 425-388-6438 (for TTY dial 711 first) or email at [email protected].