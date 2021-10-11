Snohomish County Public Works advisory committee on ADA issues seeks new members  

Snohomish County Public Works is looking for new members for its Americans with Disability Act (ADA) Advisory Committee. The committee provides feedback for ADA compliance of pedestrian facilities in the public right-of-way.

The committee has been providing feedback and recommendations to the county on the ADA compliance of pedestrian facilities in the public right-of-way since 2013. County leaders are seeking candidate letters of interest for eight open positions on the committee by Nov. 1, 2021.

The committee is comprised of eight positions that are non-paid, with a two-year term. The group meets with public works staff for up to two hours approximately four times a year. In accordance with current COVID safety protocols, meetings occur online, and audio recordings are available after each meeting.

The committee has been instrumental in developing the county’s ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition plan, guided the selection of prioritization and ranking criteria for the removal of accessibility barriers in the public right-of-way, and drafted the value statements that help inform and guide the county’s work. The committee has also provided input to the county’s ADA design standards and provided guidance to set county policy where the federal ADA standards were vague or unclear.

A volunteer must be a Snohomish County resident and should have a basic understanding of the history and requirements of the ADA. Those who are selected must submit to a criminal background check before being officially appointed to serve. The new committee members will be chosen by the county engineer and current committee members.

Perspective committee volunteers should submit a letter of interest that includes their name, address, and contact information along with the preferred method of contact or communication. Include a brief summary of the qualifications of the individual or an explanation of how the individual would bring value to the committee.

Submissions can be sent to Shannon Fleming at Shannon.Fleming@snoco.org or call at 425-388-6406 (for TTY dial 711 first) for alternative options.

Letters can also be sent via mail to:

Shannon Fleming

Snohomish County Public Works Department

3000 Rockefeller Ave, M/S 607

Everett, WA 98201

Volunteers appointed to the committee will be notified by the end of January 2022. It is anticipated the newly appointed committee members will participate in their first regular meeting in March of 2022.