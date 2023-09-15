Snohomish County Public Works ADA Advisory Committee seeks three new members

Mobility is extremely important to quality of life and safety. Making sure all residents have the same pedestrian access is essential to providing those elements. The Americans with Disability Act (ADA) Public Right-of-Way Advisory Committee for Snohomish County Public Works provides feedback and recommendations to the county on the ADA compliance of pedestrian facilities in the public right-of-way. County leaders are seeking candidate letters of interest for eight open positions on the committee by Nov. 1.

“This committee is vital in helping us to identify the pedestrian infrastructure needs of all residents,” Snohomish County Engineer Doug McCormick said. “Volunteers must have an interest in ensuring equal access to pedestrian facilities is afforded to all residents.”

The county is always working on ADA transition plan updates to upgrade existing pedestrian facilities which the committee is helping to complete.

The committee is comprised of ten positions that are non-paid, with a two-year term. The group meets with Public Works staff for up to two hours, at least twice a year. The meetings occur online. Audio recordings are available after each meeting.

A volunteer must be a Snohomish County resident and should have a basic understanding of the history and requirements of the ADA. Those who are selected must submit to a criminal background check before being officially appointed to serve. The three new committee members will be chosen by the County Engineer.

Perspective committee volunteers should submit a letter of interest that includes their name, address, and contact information along with the preferred method of contact or communication. Include a brief summary of the qualifications of the individual or an explanation of how the individual would bring value to the committee.

Submissions can be sent to:

Shannon Fleming

Snohomish County Public Works Department

3000 Rockefeller Ave, M/S 607

Everett, WA 98201

If an alternative format is needed, contact Shannon by phone at (425) 312-0631 (for TTY dial 711 first) or email at Shannon.Fleming@snoco.org.

Volunteers appointed to the committee will be notified by the end of January 2024. It is anticipated the newly appointed committee members will participate in their first regular meeting in March 2024.

More information regarding this committee, including proposed committee by-laws and other ADA related resources, can be accessed at the Public Works ADA website at snohomishcountywa.gov/ADAPROW.