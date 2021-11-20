Snohomish County PUD announces redesigned website aimed at better serving community

Snohomish County PUD has launched a redesigned website at www.snopud.com that it says is “easier to navigate, responsive to mobile devices and better reflects the PUD’s focus on serving the community.”

Working with website design firm Bilberrry, the PUD’s website team overhauled the old website, which had served the PUD for 13 years, by updating colors, fonts, overall design and organization. They also streamlined content, cutting the number of webpages in half, from 750 to around 300.

“There has been a lot of thought put into design and content on our new site,” said Julee Cunningham, PUD’s Director of Communications, Marketing and Business Readiness, in a PUD news release. “We look forward to customers visiting the new site and enjoying the new elements our team has created just for them.”

Before the site redesign, the PUD researched what customers look for when they visit utility websites. The four main categories displayed across the top of the new site now cater to those needs:

Account and billing

Save energy and money

Outages and safety

Community and environment

In addition, the new website design features:

One-click sign-on for MySnoPUD

The new site has one-click sign-in for MySnoPUD, the PUD’s powerful customer portal. Customers can quickly log in and review their energy and water usage on interactive graphs, make a payment or view older bills, set up autopay or paperless billing, request different payment arrangements or sign up for text alerts. Find the blue MySnoPUD sign-in button in the upper-right-hand corner of the site.

Storm information on improved Outage Center

Get all the information you need on storms, outage safety and PUD restoration response in Outage Center. Customers can click to view the outage map and report an outage. The page also includes information on building an emergency kit, how the PUD restores power and tips on using a portable generator.

Translate the site into multiple languages

To better serve all PUD customers, the new site includes easy access to a foreign-language translation tool. Customers can easily toggle between 15 different languages, including Spanish, Russian and Chinese, at the top left-hand corner of the site.

“How Do I …” Tool

The “How Do I …” feature on the new site allows customers to easily find the most sought-after information. Customers can use the tool to find out how to attend Commission meetings, get financial assistance, pay their bill and more. Find the “How Do I …” drop-down in the upper-right-hand corner of the site next to the MySnoPUD sign-in button.