Snohomish County PUD crews will be working on range of projects this summer

Snohomish County PUD crews will be busy this summer making electric system improvements and completing preventative maintenance projects. The work helps ensure the PUD maintains high levels of reliability through storm season and meets growing demand, the utility said.

PUD crews will be working on a variety of substation and line projects. Among the local efforts, crews will complete a new line extension over Interstate 5 to connect the PUD’s Ballinger Substation to growing segments of Mountlake Terrace, including the future Sound Transit Light Rail Station.

In addition, the PUD plans to replace hundreds of aging poles, assess and treat thousands of poles and replace dozens of miles of aging underground cable. The PUD’s Vegetation Management team will have a dozen crews trimming trees across the utility’s service territory throughout the summer. The PUD trims trees on upwards of 450 miles of powerlines each year to aid in reliability.