Snohomish County PUD earns Energy Star Award for Excellence

Snohomish County PUD was recently honored with a 2020 Energy Star Award for Excellence for its promotion efforts in expanding energy-efficiency outreach to hard-to-reach customers and delivering 65,000 Energy Star-certified products to nearly 20,000 households.

Energy Star is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make decisions.

“This award is an honor and a reflection of the hard work of our employees to reach residential and small business customers in effective and unique ways,” said Pam Baley, PUD assistant general manager of customer & energy services.

In 2019, the PUD focused its efforts on low-income and geographically remote customers without easy access to energy-efficiency opportunities. Key accomplishments included: