Snohomish County PUD to host Holiday Lights Exchange on Dec. 6

Snohomish County PUD is hosting an LED Holiday Lights Exchange from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, in the lobby of its headquarters in downtown Everett. Customers can exchange up to five strands of their working incandescent holiday lights, per household, for the same number of LED holiday lights at no charge. The PUD will hand out up to 10,000 strands of multicolor and white lights while supplies last.

LED holiday lights use 75% less energy than conventional incandescent strands, lowering customers’ energy usage and saving money on winter PUD bills. LED holiday lights also last up to 10 times longer, reduce the risk of fire and are more durable than their incandescent counterparts.

For customers who would like to purchase a package of LED holiday lights, the cost is approximately $10 to $15 per string of 70 lights. They are available at Bartell Drugs, Target, The Home Depot, Lowes and other stores. Customers should look or ask for Energy Star LEDs to be sure the lights are energy efficient.

The PUD’s Holiday Lights Exchange will take place during the PUD’s annual Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar. A portion of the proceeds from Bazaar sales will go to the PUD’s employee donation assistance program, Helping Hands, which directly assists low-income seniors with their electric bills.

In addition, adults and children are welcome to drop in between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to learn about energy efficiency as they build their own gingerbread house. The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information on the PUD’s Holiday Lights Exchange, including a calculator to see how much customers can save by switching to LED holiday lights, visit www.snopud.com/holidaylights.