Snohomish County receives $3.3 million state grant for 36th/35th Ave W Improvement Project

Snohomish County Public Works has received a $3.3 million Washington State Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) grant for the 36th/35th Ave W Improvement Project near Lynnwood and the Alderwood Mall.

This grant completes the funding for the project and allows the county to move ahead with planned construction in 2023, the county public works department said in announcement. It also allows the county to complete the project quicker as construction will be performed in just one phase instead of two.

“We want to thank the TIB for this grant, which allows us to move forward in getting this project to construction and make these improvements a reality,” said Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder. “The corridor will provide access to the Lynnwood city center and future light rail station. The project will also provide safety and environmental improvements.”

The county said it received a $3 million loan for the 36th/35th Ave W projects from the Washington State Public Works Trust Fund earlier this year and has been working closely with the City of Lynnwood as the corridor straddles both jurisdictions. Lynnwood’s 36th Avenue West project, from 179th Street Southwest to 165th Place Southwest, was completed in June 2020. The county’s section of the project is between 164th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

The planned improvements to the existing two-lane roadway include the addition of a two-way center turn lane, sidewalks, bike lanes, bus pullouts, streetlights, landscape features and stormwater drainage facilities for both phases. The project is estimated to cost $13.9 million. In addition to the $3 million loan from the TIB, Snohomish County has also secured $2.58 million from a federal Surface Transportation Program grant. The rest of the funding will come from the Snohomish County Road Fund and developer mitigation fees.

Learn more on the project webpage at snohomishcountywa.gov/659