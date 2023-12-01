Snohomish County Recording launches recorded document notification system

Snohomish County Recording launched a new recorded document notification tool to assist county residents and customers. The system notifies participants when a document is recorded in their name or for their property, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office.

Registration to use the recorded document notification system is free.

“While fraudulent recording of property documents is rare, this system will provide our customers with an option to monitor recorded document activity in their name or with their property,” stated County Auditor Garth Fell. “If a property owner is notified that an unexpected document has been recorded, we recommend that they seek legal advice.”

Recent television advertisements have raised concern about property fraud across the country and recording system vendors have responded by offering various systems that county recording offices can employ to help mitigate property fraud fears.

To register for the recorded document notification system, a participant provides an email address, a property parcel number and/or a first and last name. After completing the registration process, the participant will receive an email each time a document is recorded that contains the registered parcel number and/or name.

Activities that frequently result in a document being recorded with the county include the sale of a property, the satisfaction of a mortgage, the transfer of ownership, or any lien or foreclosure activity.

Snohomish County Recording will be promoting its new system on its website, to title companies, realtors, banks, and mortgage companies to help spread the word to property owners.

For registration instructions visit snoco.org/recording and follow the link to the “Recorded Document Notification System.”