Snohomish County recruiting member for Boundary Review Board  

Snohomish County is currently seeking volunteers for one open position on the Boundary Review Board. Board members are residents of the county they serve. They serve for a four-year term and are not allowed to hold other local government elected or appointed positions or jobs.

For over 50 years in Washington state, boundary review boards have been instrumental in resolving disputes among property owners, citizens, developers and governmental authorities. For citizens in unincorporated areas, these boards often serves as the avenue of recourse in the city and special purpose district annexation processes. They make decisions, weighing the Growth Management Act and specific factors and objectives in state law, in order to ensure orderly growth and development of municipalities and urban services.

The board is a quasi-judicial, administrative body empowered to make decisions on such issues as incorporations, annexations and mergers by cities, towns and special purpose districts. It can approve, modify and approve or deny a proposal. Boundary review board decisions are final unless appealed to the Superior Court of the County under the law.

There are no statutory requirements on membership qualifications for the board, although it is desirable for the individual to have knowledge of the Growth Management Act and an ability to evaluate technical planning and environmental documents and economic reports, as well as testimony from the public and apply state statues to decision-making. A background on a jurisdiction’s planning commission is beneficial.

For any questions about the application process, contact Pamela Yount, Clerk of the Board, at 425-388-3445 or Pamela.Yount@snoco.org.