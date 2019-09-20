Snohomish County recycling and transfer stations to close early Sept. 25

All three Snohomish County recycling and transfer stations will close 30 minutes early — at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 — for a staff training session.

The facilities affected by the training session are:

-Southwest Recycling & Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace

-Airport Road Recycling & Transfer Station in Everett

-North County Recycling & Transfer Station in Arlington

All three will return to normal hours on Thursday, Sept. 26.

For more information, call 425-388-3425, or go to the Snohomish County Solid Waste website at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/SolidWaste.