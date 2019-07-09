Snohomish County requesting public input on potential light rail station locations

In preparation for the arrival of light rail, Snohomish County is kicking off a series of open houses, both in-person and online, for the public to engage in plans for light rail in unincorporated areas of South Snohomish County.

Citizens are invited to learn more about the Light Rail Communities project and the county’s light rail planning efforts for unincorporated areas near I-5 and 128th Street Southwest (Mariner) and I-5 and 164th Street (Ash Way). The county has further narrowed down the three potential light rail station locations that were presented in November 2018, to two options for each station area.

At both the in-person and online open houses, participants will get to view the possible station location concepts, including key features such as potential new roads, parking, parks or plazas, pedestrian and bike access and more. In addition, public feedback will be collected through a survey.

Online open house: available until July 31 – https://snocolrc.participate.online

In-person open house: July 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Mariner High School, 200 120th St. S.W., Everett

In-person open house: July 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Heights Elementary, 15500 18th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Final decisions on the actual station location and alignment will be made by the Sound Transit Board. The county’s Light Rail Communities project will help inform a Subarea Plan, part of the county’s Growth Management Act Comprehensive Plan (GMACP), and future transportation planning.

The voter-approved Sound Transit 2 (ST2) and Sound Transit 3 (ST3) will extend light rail from Northgate to Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood and eventually onto Everett via Paine Field. In the ST3 plan, two stations will be located in unincorporated Snohomish County at 164th Street (Ash Way) and 128th Street (Mariner) near their respective intersection with I-5.