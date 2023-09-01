Snohomish County seeking applicants for $2 million in affordable housing projects

Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers and government agencies to submit applications to develop affordable rental housing; expand homeownership development; and/or pursue new shelter projects.

An estimated $1.2 million in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program is anticipated to be available for the 2024 program year, and an estimated $833,379 under the Chemical Dependency Mental Health Sales Tax (CDMH) program available for the 2023 program year. Projects must benefit low-income individuals in Snohomish County.

“We are laser focused on creating more housing that is affordable at all income levels,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “We need more than 143,000 units of new housing by 2044 to meet the need. At the county, we’re committed to using all available tools at our disposal to increase our affordable housing stock. Ultimately, we need significant investment at the state and federal levels to truly address this crisis.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to participate in a virtual Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) Workshop on Sept. 12 from 2-3 p.m. Details of eligibility, directions for the workshop, and other program requirements are available at the following link: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/754/Housing-Projects.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. on Sept. 29.

For additional information, contact Jackie Anderson, the county’s manager for housing and community services, at 425-388-3237 or jackiem.anderson@snoco.org.