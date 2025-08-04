Snohomish County seeking applicants for behavioral health facilities funds

Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit or for-profit organizations, local government and federally recognized tribes to review the notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) and submit applications to improve, preserve or create behavioral health capacity. Projects must be located in Snohomish County and prioritize Snohomish County residents.

According to a news release from the county’s human services department, an estimated $3 million is available in behavioral health facilities capital funds and $3 million in behavioral health facilities secure withdrawal management and stabilization funds. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29.

Interested applicants are required to attend one of two information sessions from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, or from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 14. Information on how to access the sessions is in the NOFO application materials on the Behavioral Health Facilities web page.

A complete electronic copy of the entire application and supporting materials as outlined in the application must be submitted to OHCD.Funding@snoco.org.