Snohomish County seeks community ideas on Climate Resiliency Plan

As our state experiences hotter and drier summers, less snow, rising sea levels, intense storms, flooding and wildfire smoke, Snohomish County is working to plan for and mitigate climate impacts.

A key priority is the creation of a Communitywide Climate Resiliency Plan, which the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ (DCNR) Office of Energy & Sustainability is developing. The plan is designed to help strengthen the County’s communities, businesses, ecosystems and infrastructure to withstand a changing climate, while ensuring equitable outcomes for the people and areas most affected.

Nearly 45 residents, ranging from teens to seniors, showed up Wednesday evening to learn about and contribute input to the plan during an open house hosted by the DCNR at Mariner High School in Everett.

“Climate change is already impacting our county, and community voices are essential to building a plan that meets our shared needs,” said Molly Beeman, office of energy & sustainability manager (OES). “We look forward to hearing what residents, businesses and youth envision as their climate priorities.”

Over the next few months, OES will continue gathering ideas from residents at public events and through community organizations.

OES encourages residents to share their climate priorities by responding to this four-question survey here.