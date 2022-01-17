Snohomish County seeks ideas for 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update visioning process

What do you want Snohomish County to look like in 2044? The county is seeking public input as it works to develop a vision for the county’s future, which will be used in the 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

The 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update will guide growth, preservation, and development in Snohomish County over a 20-year planning horizon. The Comprehensive Plan plays a role in a wide variety of things that can impact you daily, from building and maintaining sidewalks, to the protection of natural areas, from ensuring there is affordable housing, to encouraging the development of local shopping options.

The team is soliciting public input to ensure the vision statement is also a reflection of the values and aspirations of Snohomish County’s residents.

2024 Comprehensive Plan Update Visioning Public Input Opportunity

When: Through Feb. 25

Where: Online at bit.ly/SnoCo2024Vision, via email to 2024update@snoco.org, or physical mail

Planning and Development Services

Attn: 2024 Update Visioning

3000 Rockefeller Ave, #204

Everett, WA 98201

To learn more about the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, visit the project page atbit.ly/SnoCo2024, watch this video for a high-level overview of the update, and this video for a more in-depth look at planning and how to participate in the visioning process.