Snohomish County seeks members for performance audit committee, tourism board

Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups are seeking new members: The performance audit committee and the tourism promotion area advisory board.

The Snohomish County Performance Audit Committee (PAC) includes residents nominated by county councilmembers and the county executive. Positions are available to represent the executive (at-large positions) and council districts 2, 3 (including Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway) and 4 (including Mountlake Terrace and Brier). The PAC advises and reviews department audits by assisting in identifying objectives, ensuring that audit methodology and reporting meet goals by considering any instances of non-compliance, and crafting recommendations for implementing solutions.

Appointments are for a term of three years and limited to two consecutive terms. During the PAC’s next meeting, the committee will be evaluating and selecting the focus of upcoming audits.

Apply here or email karen.anderson@snoco.org for more information.

The primary goal of the Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area Board (TPA) is to increase overnight stays in Snohomish County. The TPA provides marketing and promotion support to new ideas and events that bring overnight lodging to the county through a grant process. The advisory board is comprised of 14 members: five lodging members, one from each of the five Snohomish County Council districts; four at-large lodging members; and five non-lodging members, one from each of the five districts. Members of the Advisory Board may serve up to three consecutive, three-year terms.

The advisory board meets the third Tuesday of each month virtually via Zoom. You can visit the Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area webpage for more information.

There are five vacancies on the TPA Board: one lodging vacancy for county council district 5, two positions (lodging and non-lodging) for county council district 4, and two “at-large” or countywide lodging positions. All positions are open until filled.

You can apply for an opening on the TPA Board here.