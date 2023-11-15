Snohomish County seeks residents to serve on advisory committee for affordable housing, community development programs

Snohomish County is recruiting residents to serve on a Technical Advisory Committee to review applications for projects that benefit low-income individuals and neighborhoods in our community through affordable housing and community development programs.

Representatives from the following groups are needed:

-Two low-income individuals

-Two individuals living with disabilities

-Two individuals 62 years of age or older

-Two BIPOC individuals

Low-income is defined as follows:

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 Maximum Annual Income $70,650 $80,750 $90,850 $100,900 $109,000 $117,050

These volunteer positions offer residents a unique opportunity to actively participate in the local government process, enabling them to propose funding for projects dedicated to enhancing the lives of low-income individuals in Snohomish County. Project funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and may be used for affordable housing, public services, and improvements to facilities and infrastructure such as food banks, senior centers, sidewalks, and water/sewer systems.

Volunteers are appointed to a three-year term and meet two to three times each year in late fall or early winter. Committee members review application materials outside of the meetings and meet to evaluate projects and recommend funding awards.

Interested individuals are asked to complete a short application with information on their representative group, areas of experience, and reasons for wanting to serve.

The application form is available online at snohomishcountywa.gov/681 or by contacting Debra May, Snohomish County Human Services, at Debra.may@snoco.org or 425-388-3264.

Applications must be received by Dec. 6, 2023.

Send completed applications via email or mail to:

Via email: Debra.may@snoco.org

Via mail: Snohomish County Human Services

Housing & Community Services Division

3000 Rockefeller Ave., M/S 305

Everett, WA 98201

Attn: Debra May