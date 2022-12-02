Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail.

The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime data was published at the end of each year.

“In a time when everything is becoming digital, I knew we needed to adapt and create a way to make our crime data available to our community in an easily accessible and timely manner,” said Sheriff Adam Fortney. “I want to thank our crime analysts who have spent endless hours improving our data integrity and developing the crime dashboard. This is one part of a multi-pronged approach using technology advancements to increase transparency and better serve our community.”

The sheriff’s office said it plans to continue expanding the dashboard to include in-depth data from the Snohomish County Jail and the county’s Office of Professional Accountability.