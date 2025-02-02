Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating fatal crash on Locust Way

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are inveestigating a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, Feb. 1 that took the life of a 16-year-old driver.

Sheriff’s office deputies and collision investigation unit detectives responded around 1:59 a.m. to a single-vehicle fatal crash in the 24200 block of Locust Way in unincorporated Bothella. The driver — a 16-year-old — was deceased at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for evaluation.

Detectives determined that the vehicle was traveling on the roadway northbound from the King County line, where the roadway name changes from 61st Avenue Northeast to Locust Way in Snohomish County. The vehicle had possibly been involved in an eluding incident with Lake Forest Park police just before the collision, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The vehicle failed to negotiate a sweeping right-hand turn, drifted off the west side of the roadway, then struck a chain-link fence.

Detectives will continue work to determine the cause of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Positive identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.